‘Avoid overstay fines’: UAE gives war-hit visa holders until July 9 to regularise status

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has granted a 30-day grace period to those affected by war and situational circumstances to rework their visa status before leaving the country to avoid penalties. The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) in the UAE has extended the grace period from June 10 to July 9, 2026.

This applies to those who had previously been exempted from overstay fines when they were unable to leave UAE because of the disturbances caused by the US-Iran war.

Grace period to fly out comes after exemptions due to war

The grace period aims to reinforce compliance with UAE laws and regulations while giving affected individuals an opportunity to correct their status and continue living and working in the country legally, following the restoration of stability in the region, the authorities said, The Gulf News reported.