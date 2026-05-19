Saudi Arabia’s Flyadeal to launch daily Riyadh-Hyderabad flights from July 1

Saudi Arabia’s low-cost carrier Flyadeal will launch its first regular flights to India from July 1, starting daily services between Riyadh and Hyderabad, marking a significant expansion in air connectivity between the two countries. Hyderabad will become the airline’s debut Indian destination, with another Indian route expected to be announced soon, Gulf News reported
Flyadeal, a subsidiary of Saudi Arabia’s national carrier Saudia, operates as a budget airline focused on affordable regional and international travel. The carrier currently serves destinations across West Asia, North Africa and parts of South Asia, and has been steadily expanding its international footprint since launching operations in 2017.
Gulf carriers eye growing India market
The India launch comes at a time when Gulf carriers are aggressively increasing capacity in the Indian aviation market amid strong demand for business travel, tourism and religious pilgrimages. News agency Reuters recently reported that foreign airlines, including Gulf-based carriers, have been expanding services to India as operational disruptions and airspace restrictions continue to affect Air India’s international operations.
According to the Gulf News report, the Riyadh–Hyderabad service is expected to serve a large Indian expatriate population in Saudi Arabia, especially workers and families from Telangana and neighbouring states. The move is also likely to intensify competition in the low-cost international travel segment currently dominated by airlines such as IndiGo, Air India Express and Flynas.
Saudi Arabia has been rapidly expanding aviation ties with India as part of its broader tourism and economic diversification strategy under Vision 2030. Budget airlines are increasingly targeting Indian cities due to high passenger volumes linked to labour migration, Umrah travel and growing bilateral trade.
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