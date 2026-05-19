Saudi Arabia’s Flyadeal to launch daily Riyadh-Hyderabad flights from July 1

flyadeal aircraft at Riyadh airport ahead of the airline’s first India operations, with daily Hyderabad flights set to begin from July 1. (Wikimedia commons)

Saudi Arabia’s low-cost carrier Flyadeal will launch its first regular flights to India from July 1, starting daily services between Riyadh and Hyderabad, marking a significant expansion in air connectivity between the two countries. Hyderabad will become the airline’s debut Indian destination, with another Indian route expected to be announced soon, Gulf News reported

Flyadeal, a subsidiary of Saudi Arabia’s national carrier Saudia, operates as a budget airline focused on affordable regional and international travel. The carrier currently serves destinations across West Asia, North Africa and parts of South Asia, and has been steadily expanding its international footprint since launching operations in 2017.