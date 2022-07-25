scorecardresearch
Monday, July 25, 2022

Authorities: 7 hurt in shooting at Los Angeles park

The LA Police Department said the shooting occurred around 3:50 p.m. at Peck Park in LA’s San Pedro neighbourhood. The LAPD tweeted it wasn’t an active shooter situation but provided no more information.

By: AP | California (us)
July 25, 2022 8:22:09 am
California shooting, LA shooting, Los Angeles park shooting, US shooting, US mass shooting, US open shooting, US gun laws, Indian ExpressThe LA Fire Department said the incident occurred at or near the car show and that at least three people suffered gunshot wounds and two of them were in critical condition. (file)

At least seven people have been injured after gunfire erupted Sunday at a Los Angeles park where a car show was being held.

The LA Fire Department said the incident occurred at or near the car show and that at least three people suffered gunshot wounds and two of them were in critical condition. Seven people overall were injured and taken to hospitals, according to the fire department.

Peck Park is about 20 miles (32.19 kilometres) south of downtown Los Angeles.

