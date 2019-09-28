Austria’s far right takes aim at climate activist Greta Thunberg

Austria’s far-right Freedom Party has added prominent climate activist Greta Thunberg to its list of targets during campaigning ahead of Sunday’s parliamentary election.

Party leader Norbert Hofer took a swipe at the Swedish teenager Friday during a debate aired by Austria’s public broadcaster ORF, warning against “climate hysteria.”

Thunberg’s campaign to push leaders to act against climate change has inspired mass demonstrations in cities worldwide, including in Austria, where some 65,000 people protested Friday.

Hofer, whose party was in government until a leaked video triggered allegations of corruption, also took aim at Islam and migrants, warning Austria risked a repeat of the 2015 influx.

The Freedom Party is trailing in polls behind the center-right People’s Party and is roughly level with the center-left Social Democrats.