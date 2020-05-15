Austrian Princess, married to Indian-origin chef, passes away at 31

Princess Maria (fourth from left) and Indian origin chef Roop Singh (next to her) had met in Texas. (Source: Maria Singh Facebook) Princess Maria (fourth from left) and Indian origin chef Roop Singh (next to her) had met in Texas. (Source: Maria Singh Facebook)

A princess from Austria, who was married to Indian-origin chef Rishi Roop Singh, passed away at the age of 31 after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest in Houston, Texas, reported Fox News. She is survived by her husband and a two-year-old son.

Six days before her 32nd birthday, Princess Maria Galitizine passed away due to a fatal cardiac aneurysm – a rupture of the heart’s blood vessel – on May 4. An interior designer by profession, Maria had met Roop Singh while working in Houston. She is the daughter of Princess Maria-Anna and Prince Piotr Galitzine. Four days after her death, she was laid to rest at the Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery in Houston.

Her tragic death was published in an obituary in The Houston Chronicle, in which her son Maxim was described as the ‘apple of her eye’.

As per the obituary, Maria is survived by her three sisters Xenia Galitzine de Matta, Tatiana Galitzine Sierra and Princess Alexandra, and her brothers, Princes Dmitri and Ioann respectively.

The obituary in The Houston Chronicle read: “Our Maria passed away in the Houston morning of Monday, May 4, 2020, from a sudden cardiac aneurysm.”

Princess Maria’s father, Prince Piotr Galitzine is a Russian aristocrat, her mother, Maria Anna is the daughter of the Archduke Rudolf of Austria.

