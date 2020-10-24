Austria’s postal service is printing Covid-themed stamps on toilet paper

The stamp comes in sheets that are 10 cm wide, which is a tenth of the 1-metre recommended social distance. (SOURCE: Reuters/ Leonard Foeger)

Austria’s postal service has released a new stamp inspired by the panic buying and hoarding of toilet paper that occurred during the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. The unique postage stamp has been printed on three-ply toilet paper.

Issuing the €2.75 “corona stamp” on Friday, Austria’s Österreichische Post said that it could also be used for practicing social distancing. The stamp comes in sheets that are 10 cm wide, which is a tenth of the 1-metre distance that government officials have recommended members of the public to keep apart from one another, The Guardian reported.

“If you put 10 stamp sheets end to end, you get a metre’s distance in total – or the length of a baby elephant. The famous baby animal is also printed on the stamp,” the postal service said in a statement. The symbol of the baby elephant has been used in several of the Austrian government’s ad campaigns to encourage the practice of social distancing during the pandemic.

The postal service will be releasing 300,000 of the stamps on October 30, and for every sheet sold, a €2.75 donation will be made to charity, CNN reported.

“With the Corona stamp, we not only want to issue an original stamp block to remember this year, but also to support those who have been particularly affected by this crisis,” Austria Post CEO Georg Pölzl said in a statement.

This is not the first time the Austrian postal service has used stamps to make light of a particularly serious subject or current event. In January, it poked fun at the long drawn-out Brexit negotiations by issuing a stamp with the original date of Britain’s departure from the European Union crossed out and the new one underneath it, The Guardian reported.

