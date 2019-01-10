Australians hold topless protest in support of Saudi runaway

Four Australian women have held a topless protest in Sydney to support a runaway Saudi woman as Australia considers her bid to settle in the country as a refugee.

Advertising

Rahaf Mohammed Alqunun was on Wednesday deemed a refugee by the UN after being detained in Bangkok en route to Australia. The 18-year-old says she fears for her safety if sent back to her family in Saudi Arabia.

In downtown Sydney Thursday morning, four women, dressed only in jeans and calling themselves the Secret Sisterhood, protested outside the building housing the Saudi Consulate, holding placards calling on Australia to grant Alqunun residency.

Secret Sisterhood founder Jacquie Love says the protest was held to urge the Australian government to recognize Alqunun’s plight, and that of oppressed women everywhere.