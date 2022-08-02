Australian senator criticised for referring to the Queen as ‘coloniser’

August 2, 2022 4:12:17 pm
A recently-elected Australian senator landed into a controversy after referring to the Queen of England as the “coloniser” during her swearing-in ceremony.
Lidia Thorpe, a lawmaker of Aboriginal origin from Australia’s Victoria province, was not present in the parliament when the rest of the members took oath last week and hence was sworn in on Monday, reported The Guardian. In a video shared online, she is seen approaching the Senate floor with her right fist in the air before reciting the pledge.
“I, sovereign Lidia Thorpe, do solemnly and sincerely affirm and declare that I will be faithful and I bear true allegiance to the colonising Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” she said.
However, she was criticised for it, with an unidentified lawmaker saying, “You’re not a senator if you don’t do it properly.” Several other members too are heard protesting Thorpe’s take.
Following this, Labor party president Sue Lines, in the Chair, paused for quiet, and asked Thrope to re-recite the oath verbatim.
Lidia Thorpe, a Djab Wurrung and Gunnai Gunditjmara senator with Australia’s Green Party, called the country’s symbolic head of state, Queen Elizabeth II, a colonizer while taking her oath of office pic.twitter.com/phS9lUcsDp
— NowThis (@nowthisnews) August 2, 2022
“You are required to recite the oath as printed on the card, so please recite the oath,” she told Thorpe.
Subscriber Only Stories
Thorpe is then seen repeating the oath, but with sarcastic stress on the words “sincerely” and “declare”. She later went on to tweet, “Sovereignty never ceded”, along with a photograph of the incident.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Delhi Confidential | 'Marie Antoinette Mahua Moitra...' — small act fails to escape the eyes of BJP
D Sivanandhan writes: The powerful and ubiquitous EDPremium
Latest News
Record number of Indians visit Turkey in June; footfalls cross 27,300
Priyanka Chopra breaks down as she meets Ukrainian refugees, watch video
Babul Supriyo may find a berth tomorrow as Mamata seeks ‘younger’ Cabinet
Video showing ‘a day in the life of a panda caretaker’ leaves netizens in splits
UPSC Essentials: One word a day – Astrobee
‘The govt is falling’: Jharkhand MLA behind FIR claimed same year ago
Priyanka Chopra does not archive her red carpet looks, says she has lost her Miss World gown
Second Nigerian national tests positive for monkeypox in Delhi, takes tally to three in national capital
OnePlus 10T launches tomorrow: How will it be different from the OnePlus 10 Pro?
Know Your City: This Chennai bakery served during World Wars; its bread, cakes and cookies still unique after 137 years
Kerala State Film Awards postponed due to torrential rains
How the US let 20 million doses of monkeypox vaccine expire