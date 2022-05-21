scorecardresearch
Saturday, May 21, 2022
Australian prime minister concedes defeat in election

Morrison added that he would stand down as leader of the Liberal party.

By: Reuters | Sydney |
May 21, 2022 6:55:05 pm
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison waves as he arrives at a Liberal Party function in Sydney, Australia, Saturday. Morrison has conceded defeat and has confirmed that he would hand over the leadership of the Liberal Party following his party's loss to Labor's in today's federal election. (AP)

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he had conceded defeat in a national election on Saturday, saying that while vote counting was incomplete the opposition Labor party looked likely to form a government.

“Tonight I have spoken to the Leader of the Opposition and the incoming Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, and I’ve congratulated him on his election victory this evening,” Morrison said at a televised speech in Sydney.

The capitulation ends eight years and nine months in power for Morrison’s conservative coalition. Morrison became prime minister in 2018 after several leadership changes.

