Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 13, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • Australian PM to offer apology for over 8,000 cases of child sexual abuse in religious & state-run institutions

Australian PM to offer apology for over 8,000 cases of child sexual abuse in religious & state-run institutions

It is rare for the Australian government to issue a national apology, which is reserved for egregious misdeeds where the state has played a role.

By: AP | Sydney | Published: June 13, 2018 1:51:05 pm
Malcolm Turnbull, Australia, Australia PM, terror lawa, Astralia terror lawa, terrorism, Australia on terrorism, Turnbull, Australia news, The Australian PM has said he will issue a national apology . (Source: Reuters)
Related News

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said on Wednesday he will deliver a national apology to victims of institutional child sexual abuse and their families on October 22.

The upcoming apology was sparked by a five-year inquiry into child sexual abuse which delved into more than 8,000 cases of sexual misconduct largely committed at religious and state-run institutions responsible for the safety of children.

“Now that we’ve uncovered the shocking truth, we must do everything in our power to honour the bravery of the thousands of people who came forward,” Turnbull told reporters in Canberra.

Turnbull said on Wednesday the government would adopt 104 of the 122 recommendations posed by the inquiry, called a Royal Commission, which includes a national redress scheme that provides financial and legal services to victims.

The government is still considering the remaining 18 recommendations, including a proposal that Australia introduce a law forcing religious leaders to report child abuse.

The proposed law would capture Catholic priests told of abuse during confession, clashing with a central tenet of Catholicism, the confidentiality of the confessional.

It is rare for the Australian government to issue a national apology, which is reserved for egregious misdeeds where the state has played a role.

In 2008, the then Prime Minister Kevin Rudd apologised to members of the Stolen Generations of indigenous Australians, who were forcibly taken from their families and communities when they were young children under assimilation policies.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now