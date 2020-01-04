Follow Us:
Saturday, January 04, 2020

Australian PM calls off his visit to India over bushfire crisis

The Australian PM was also scheduled to deliver the inaugural address at the Raisina Dialogue, the flagship annual lecture series organised by the Ministry of External Affairs.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: January 4, 2020 7:18:35 am
Morrison was scheduled to hold extensive bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the visit.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday called off his four-day visit to India from January 13 due to devastating bushfires in several parts of his country, sources said on Friday.

Morrison was scheduled to hold extensive bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the visit. The Australian PM was also scheduled to deliver the inaugural address at the Raisina Dialogue, the flagship annual lecture series organised by the Ministry of External Affairs. Morrison was also slated to visit Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, Modi had a telephone conversation with Morrison on Friday. “Prime Minister Modi conveyed his heartfelt condolences on behalf of all Indians and on his own behalf on the damage to life and property in Australia due to severe and prolonged bushfires. He also offered India’s unstinted support to Australia and the Australian people, who are bravely facing this unprecedented natural calamity,” MEA statement said.

Massive fires ripped through swathes of the Australia’s south-east on New Year’s Eve, killing at least 20 people and stranding holidaymakers as seaside towns were ringed by flames.

Australian authorities on Thursday declared a state of emergency and forced evacuation of residents, tourists and closure of roads in the bushfire zones in the states of New South Wales (NSW) and Victoria ahead of Saturday’s forecast of “horrible” fire conditions due to the intensified heat wave.

(With PTI inputs)

