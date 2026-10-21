Australian MP Helen Haines had both legs amputated after vehicle attack, husband says

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Australian MP Helen Haines has had both her legs amputated after she was run over outside her electoral office on Monday, her husband Phil Haines said.
Surgeons amputated her left leg on the day of the attack and had hoped to save the right, but they could not.
After the attack, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called the attack a violent incident. He earlier stated that it is an ugly, polarised political debate. “It’s a reminder that the world is a more dangerous and divided place than it was a generation ago,” he told ABC Radio.
What happened
Police say a man hit Haines twice with his car in Wangaratta, a town northeast of Melbourne. Members of the public held him at the scene until police arrived and arrested him.
Haines is an independent MP who has campaigned on climate change and regional housing. She was first elected in 2019 to the rural seat of Indi, and won it again in 2022 and 2025. Before politics, she worked in nursing, midwifery and academia.
About the accused
The accused, Brendan Nugent, from the town of Tarrawingee in Haines’ electorate, appeared in court on Wednesday. He is charged with dangerous driving causing serious injury, intentionally causing serious injury and causing harm to a public official, according to Reuters. He also faces separate charges of growing and possessing cannabis.
His lawyer told the court that Nugent has a rare neurological condition called idiopathic transverse myelitis and is being treated for concussion. The lawyer also said he has some mental health concerns and had never been in custody before, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported.
As per Reuters‘ report, Nugent did not apply for bail. His case returns to court on February 4.
Police allege the attack was targeted but believe it was an isolated incident. Victoria Police could find no past contact between Haines and Nugent.
Victoria Police Chief Mike Bush said the motive is a centrepiece of the investigation. He declined to comment on Nugent’s mental health because the matter is before the court.