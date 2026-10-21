Australian MP Helen Haines had both legs amputated after vehicle attack, husband says

Australian MP Helen Haines has had both her legs amputated after she was run over outside her electoral office on Monday, her husband Phil Haines said.

Surgeons amputated her left leg on the day of the attack and had hoped to save the right, but they could not.

After the attack, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called the attack a violent incident. He earlier stated that it is an ugly, polarised political debate. “It’s a reminder that the world is a more dangerous and divided place than it was a generation ago,” he told ABC Radio.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

What happened

Police say a man hit Haines twice with his car in Wangaratta, a town northeast of Melbourne. Members of the public held him at the scene until police arrived and arrested him.