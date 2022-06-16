scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 16, 2022
Must Read

Australia has ground to make up on climate change: Foreign Minister Wong

New Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said on Thursday that Australia wants to demonstrate stronger and more ambitious commitments on climate.

By: Reuters | Wellington |
June 16, 2022 12:50:28 pm
Australia, Climate change, climate change protestsEnvironmental activists protest in Brisbane to highlight the threat of climate change to the Great Barrier Reef. Many countries have been concerned about Australia's previous position about climate.(Jono Searle/EPA, via Shutterstock/ Representational)

New Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said on Thursday that her visit to the Solomon Islands this week as well as trips to other countries in the region were due to her belief that Australia had ground to make up on the issue of climate change

“Many countries in the region have been concerned about Australia’s previous position about climate,” she said after a meeting with her New Zealand counterpart Nanaia Mahuta in Wellington. Wong was named foreign minister late last month.

“So part of why I wanted to engage really early is because I think we do have some ground to make up and we want to demonstrate we bring stronger and more ambitious commitments on climate because we actually think it matters.”

According to a joint statement after the meeting, the two foreign ministers underlined the importance of consultation on new security measures in the region at a time of growing concern between the allies over the impact of a security pact between the Pacific island nations and China.

Best of Express Premium
10 lakh jobs: Existing govt vacancies to account for most, 90% at lowest ...Premium
10 lakh jobs: Existing govt vacancies to account for most, 90% at lowest ...
Hate speech, IPC Sec 295A, and how courts have read the lawPremium
Hate speech, IPC Sec 295A, and how courts have read the law
The govt jobs situationPremium
The govt jobs situation
Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares: ‘NATO must reach out ...Premium
Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares: ‘NATO must reach out ...
More Premium Stories >>
immigration image

The two countries’ partnership in supporting the Pacific would include joint practical action on issues such as climate change, Mahuta said.

The statement added the ministers were looking ahead to discussions on regional security among Pacific Islands Forum members in Fiji next month.

“During our consultations, we discussed cooperation and engagement in the Pacific region, and particularly the importance of working together to support Pacific partners facing a complex and growing array of challenges, including the effects of climate change and an increasingly contested strategic environment,” said Mahuta.

The United States and its Australian and New Zealand allies have for decades seen the Pacific islands as largely their sphere of influence.

China has dismissed their concerns and is pressing ahead with building ties, saying it poses no military threat and that development and prosperity benefit everyone.

Express Subscription Check out the various Express subscription plans, now with Ad-lite

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 16: Latest News
Advertisement