Saturday, February 05, 2022
Former Australian embassy staffer in Bangkok charged after spy cameras found in women’s bathrooms

The Bangkok mission is one of Australia's largest diplomatic posts in the world.

By: Express Web Desk |
February 5, 2022 2:25:12 pm
The Australian Embassy in Bangkok. (Photo via embassy website)

The Australian embassy in Bangkok said on Saturday that a former staff member has been booked after spy cameras were found in the women’s bathrooms at the building.

According to an AFP report, the arrest took place last month. The news was confirmed by Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade to the news agency.

“The welfare and privacy of all staff remains a priority for the department and we continue to provide appropriate support,” a department spokesman said in a statement to AFP.

Multiple cameras facing the showers and toilets in women’s bathrooms were discovered after an SD card that contained images of female staffers was found on the floor of a bathroom in 2021, according to a report in Australia-based ABC News. It is not clear how long the cameras have been in place.

ABC News has identified the man as a 30-year-old local staffer with dual Thai-Australian citizenship. He reportedly worked in the IT department as a systems manager.

The Bangkok mission is one of Australia’s largest diplomatic posts in the world. The news of the breach has raised concerns about other possible security lapses in the embassy.

