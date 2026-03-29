Why Australian states — Victoria and Tasmania — are offering free public transport

Allan government says measure is temporary as energy shock from Middle East conflict sees petrol prices soar

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readMar 29, 2026 02:08 PM IST First published on: Mar 29, 2026 at 02:08 PM IST
AustraliaVictoria will make trains, trams and buses free for a month, while Tasmania will extend free services for a longer period. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Amid boiling fuel prices, two Australian states, Victoria and Tasmania, have announced free public transport for a limited period, according to ABC News.

The move comes as the war in the Middle East pushed up oil costs, increasing pressure on households and transport systems.

Why are these states offering free travel?

Victoria will make trains, trams and buses free for a month, while Tasmania will extend free services for a longer period.

The public transport minister, Gabrielle Williams, said the government expected public transport to get busier but that it could bring down the fuel demand amid the shortage in supply .

“We expect to see increases in patronage across trains, buses and trams over the month ahead,” Williams said.

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“This is why it’s so important that we’ve not only expanded our public transport network but also added thousands of services to it.”

Victoria’s Premier Jacinta Allan said the plan is meant to ease daily expenses. “This is a temporary measure to help with the cost of living; it will take pressure off the pump and help you save,” she said.

In Tasmania, Transport Minister Kerry Vincent said commuters would see direct savings. “For an adult catching the bus… they’ll be spending $88 less a week than if they were paying the full fare,” he said.

Officials say the policy is aimed at encouraging people to use public transport instead of cars, reducing fuel demand during shortages.

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Other states not following?

Other states, including New South Wales, South Australia and Western Australia, have ruled out fare-free travel for now.

NSW Transport Minister John Graham said the government was preparing for a longer crisis.

“The New South Wales government isn’t going down the path of free public transport… this situation will last more than a month,” he said.

He added the policy would cost “millions of dollars for every single day”.

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Instead, some states say they are focusing on other forms of cost-of-living support, such as discounted fares for certain groups or broader economic measures.

Despite this, opposition parties and unions in NSW have called for free travel, saying more support is needed as fuel prices rise.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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