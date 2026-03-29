Why Australian states — Victoria and Tasmania — are offering free public transport

Victoria will make trains, trams and buses free for a month, while Tasmania will extend free services for a longer period. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Amid boiling fuel prices, two Australian states, Victoria and Tasmania, have announced free public transport for a limited period, according to ABC News.

The move comes as the war in the Middle East pushed up oil costs, increasing pressure on households and transport systems.

Why are these states offering free travel?

Victoria will make trains, trams and buses free for a month, while Tasmania will extend free services for a longer period.

The public transport minister, Gabrielle Williams, said the government expected public transport to get busier but that it could bring down the fuel demand amid the shortage in supply .

“We expect to see increases in patronage across trains, buses and trams over the month ahead,” Williams said.

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“This is why it’s so important that we’ve not only expanded our public transport network but also added thousands of services to it.”

Victoria’s Premier Jacinta Allan said the plan is meant to ease daily expenses. “This is a temporary measure to help with the cost of living; it will take pressure off the pump and help you save,” she said.

In Tasmania, Transport Minister Kerry Vincent said commuters would see direct savings. “For an adult catching the bus… they’ll be spending $88 less a week than if they were paying the full fare,” he said.

Officials say the policy is aimed at encouraging people to use public transport instead of cars, reducing fuel demand during shortages.

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Other states not following?

Other states, including New South Wales, South Australia and Western Australia, have ruled out fare-free travel for now.

NSW Transport Minister John Graham said the government was preparing for a longer crisis.

“The New South Wales government isn’t going down the path of free public transport… this situation will last more than a month,” he said.

He added the policy would cost “millions of dollars for every single day”.

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Instead, some states say they are focusing on other forms of cost-of-living support, such as discounted fares for certain groups or broader economic measures.

Despite this, opposition parties and unions in NSW have called for free travel, saying more support is needed as fuel prices rise.