A song, a packet of chips and six nights in the Australian bush: How 17-year-old William survived
A 17-year-old boy with autism spent six nights alone in Victoria's bush with only a packet of chips and creek water, singing to keep his courage up, until a police helicopter found him sleeping on a rock
the boy went missing on Friday, November 6. He had gone to get some more camping things, but he did not come back. (Credit : CBS news)
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For six nights, the Australian bush was all 17-year-old William knew. There was no phone to call for help, no proper food to eat and no easy way back to the campsite. There were cold nights, hot days, rugged terrain and the constant uncertainty of whether anyone would find him.
But William had something that helped him hold on: a song. Lost in the bushland of Victoria’s Gippsland region, the teenager repeatedly sang John Denver’s Take Me Home, Country Roads to keep his spirits up. Each time he sang it, he said he felt a little better. So he kept singing.
William was finally found alive on November 12, six days after disappearing during a camping trip near Walhalla East, about 185 kilometres east of Melbourne.
How a 17-year-old survived six days in Australia’s bushland before a police helicopter found him.
William, 17, went camping with a friend in the bush near Walhalla East, about 180 km east of Melbourne. On the afternoon of Friday, November 6, he walked a short distance to collect more camping gear. He did not come back.
Police have released only his first name. What follows is drawn from Victoria Police statements and news reports; animated scenes are illustrative.
Source: Victoria Police, Nov 12, 2026; ABC News, Nov 12, 2026
Chapter 1
Where it happened
Start wide, then zoom in. Tap the pins for details.
Melbourne
VICTORIA
Traralgon
Sale
Search area: Walhalla–Cowwarr
GIPPSLAND
Search area: about 180 km east of Melbourne
Heyfield
5 km
Illustrative base. Only town positions are to scale.
Confirmed place Approximate reference area (not exact)
👉 Tap a pin or ring on the map to learn about it.
Walhalla
Confirmed place
A former gold-mining town in the hills of Gippsland. William was camping in bushland near Walhalla East.
Source: ABC News; AP, Nov 12, 2026
Cowwarr command post
Confirmed place
The search was run from a police command post, and William was reunited with his mother at the police staging ground in Cowwarr.
Source: Victoria Police; ABC News, Nov 12, 2026
Last seen: Stoney Creek Road
Approximate reference area
Last seen about 4pm on Nov 6 near Stoney Creek Road, between Cowwarr and Walhalla, near the T2 Track (police). ABC reported the search focused about 6 km north-west of Cowwarr Weir, off Stoney Creek Road, and named a nearby W2 Track. The exact point has not been published; the ring is a rough reference only.
Source: Victoria Police, Nov 12; ABC News, Nov 11, 2026
Where he was found
Approximate reference area
The Air Wing spotted his tackle box about 2 km east of Stoney Creek. AP reported he was about 2 km from his campsite. The exact site has not been published; the ring is a rough reference only.
Source: Victoria Police, Nov 12; AP, Nov 12, 2026
Melbourne
Confirmed place
Victoria’s capital. The search area is about 180 km to the east.
Source: ABC News, Nov 12, 2026
⚠️ Police have not published William’s route, GPS coordinates or search boundaries. None are shown here.
Chapter 2
Six days of searching
Step through the search. The animation is illustrative.
✕
★
ILLUSTRATIVE: not the actual search area
Day 1 · Nov 6
He disappears
About 4pm, William walks a short distance from the drop-off point to fetch more camping gear and does not return. His friend searches the area but finds no trace. His mother says he missed a turn-off back to camp and slept under bushes.
Source: Victoria Police; ABC News, Nov 12, 2026
Day 2 · Nov 7
The search is under way
Police, the SES and volunteers begin what becomes a six-day search of rugged, rocky bushland. (The exact start time has not been published.)
Source: ABC News, Nov 12, 2026
Day 3–5 · Nov 8–10
The search grows
Hundreds take part over the week, including the police dog squad and helicopters. More than 80 volunteers comb the bush each day. Meanwhile, police say, William falls down a steep riverbed embankment and stays put.
Source: ABC News, Nov 11–12, 2026
Day 6 · Nov 11
Rivers and tracks
On day five, police divers search rivers including the Lower Thomson, the perimeter is widened and residents near Cowwarr and Stoney Creek are asked to check their cameras.
Source: ABC News, Nov 11, 2026
Day 7 · Nov 12
Found
In the morning, a police Air Wing helicopter spots his tackle box and finds him in a creek bed. He is winched to safety.
Source: Victoria Police, Nov 12, 2026
Chapter 3
How he survived
Four things kept him going. Tap each one.
👉 Tap an object to see how it helped.
Chicken-flavoured chips
A family-sized packet of chicken-flavoured chips was his only food for six days. He rationed it.
Source: ABC News, Nov 12–13, 2026
Creek water
He stayed in one place beside a creek, which made him easier to find. Some reports say he drank from the creek; police have not detailed this.
Source: Victoria Police; mother, via AP; media reports, Nov 13, 2026
Towels and pillow
He used two towels as blankets on freezing nights. When he was found he was “lying there under some towels in the creek bed,” with a pillow nearby.
Source: ABC News, Nov 12–13, 2026; Senior Constable Emma Quick
“Country Roads”
He sang John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads” to keep his spirits up. His mother said he later moved on to AC/DC.
Source: ABC News, Nov 13, 2026
“In my opinion, I think he could have survived more days; he was very fit and healthy.”
Acting Inspector Jason Benbow, Victoria Police, via ABC News
Chapter 4
The helicopter rescue
Five stages, reconstructed. Tap through.
● REC
ILLUSTRATIVE RECONSTRUCTION: not flight-path data
Stage 1 of 5
Police Air Wing searches the Cowwarr area
On the morning of Nov 12, the Air Wing is flying an aerial search over the Cowwarr area.
Source: Victoria Police, Nov 12, 2026
Stage 2 of 5
A tackle box in the bush
The crew spots his fishing tackle box in bushland about 2 km east of Stoney Creek. Police later credited it with the find.
Source: Victoria Police; Acting Inspector Jason Benbow, Nov 12, 2026
Stage 3 of 5
Zooming in on the creek
Zooming in, they find William asleep on a flat rock in a dry creek bed: shirtless and sunburned, with a pillow, lunch box and small table nearby.
Source: Victoria Police; ABC News; AP, Nov 12, 2026
Stage 4 of 5
A wave and a thumbs-up
He wakes to the sound of the helicopter, waves, and gives the crew a thumbs-up.
Source: ABC News; Acting Inspector Jason Benbow, via AP, Nov 12, 2026
Stage 5 of 5
Winched to safety
The terrain is too steep to reach on foot, so a flight officer is winched down and William is winched up to safety.
Source: Victoria Police; media reports, Nov 12, 2026
Chapter 5
The reunion
The helicopter flew William back to the police command post at Cowwarr, where his mother was waiting.
Cowwarr command post
Rescue area (approx.)
ILLUSTRATIVE: route not actual flight path
🎥
Video: Victoria Police released footage of the rescue and of William’s mother embracing him after the helicopter landed.
Source: Victoria Police, via AP, Nov 12, 2026
“I knew in my heart he was still alive.”
Elizabeth, William’s mother, via ABC News
“I’m just over the moon that he’s alive.”
Elizabeth, via AP. She joked that he is “grounded for life”.
Recovery update
Nov 12
Taken to Latrobe Regional Hospital for monitoring. Police said he was exhausted, unable to walk, with cuts on his legs and severe sunburn, but talking, smiling and hungry.
Overnight
Moved to intensive care after his blood pressure dropped because of dehydration, his mother told Sunrise.
Nov 13
In a stable condition with his mother by his side, the hospital said, and due to be transferred to The Alfred in Melbourne for further tests.
Source: ABC News, Nov 12–13, 2026; Latrobe Regional Hospital CEO Don McRae
⚠️ About this reconstruction: Maps show only confirmed town positions; rings mark approximate areas described by police and media, not exact locations. The search area, helicopter movements and rescue scenes are illustrations based on published accounts, not GPS or flight-path data. No song lyrics or audio are used.
Sources: Victoria Police (Nov 12, 2026); ABC News (Nov 11–13, 2026); AP (Nov 12, 2026); Latrobe Regional Hospital. Base maps: Natural Earth; Highcharts map collection. Updated November 13, 2026, 7:45 pm IST. Animated scenes are illustrative reconstructions.
William had gone camping with a friend on November 6. He walked a short distance from the campsite to collect some additional equipment but did not return.
He had left his mobile phone, food and water behind. He was wearing shorts and work boots.
When he failed to come back, an extensive search was launched. Police officers, specialist rescue teams, volunteers, dog squads and helicopters joined the operation. More than 80 volunteers searched the bushland each day.
William had initially lost his way while trying to find the campsite. He walked through rugged terrain before slipping down a steep embankment near a creek. The fall left him in a difficult position, and he was unable to climb back up.
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Chips, creek water and a song
With little food available, William rationed a family-sized packet of chicken-flavoured potato chips. It was the only food he had during the six days he was missing.
He drank water from the nearby creek and used two towels and a pillow to keep warm during the cold nights. The days brought their own challenges, including heat and severe sunburn.
Speaking from his hospital bed, William recalled how difficult the nights had been.
“The nights were pretty cold. A couple of times it was raining. Hot days. I got sunburnt and pretty treacherous surroundings, rocks and sticks,” he told Australian broadcaster ABC.
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When the darkness and loneliness became difficult to bear, he turned to music.
“I started doing it one night and it made me feel ace so I just kept doing it,” he said, referring to singing Country Roads, Take Me Home.
He admitted that there were moments when he did not think he would make it through six days.
The helicopter that finally spotted him
The search came to an end on November 12, when a police helicopter was scanning the Cowwarr area.
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The crew first spotted a fishing tackle box in the bushland, around two kilometres east of Stoney Creek. Looking more closely, they noticed William lying on a rock near a creek in a dry riverbed.
He woke up as the helicopter circled overhead, waved at the crew and pumped his fist. A police officer was lowered from the helicopter, and William was winched to safety.
He was sunburnt, exhausted and had scratches on his legs, but was in good spirits.
Police said the terrain was so steep and rugged that it would have been beyond the capabilities of search teams on foot. The aerial search proved crucial in locating him.
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‘I love you, Mum’: The reunion after six days
One of the most emotional moments came when William was reunited with his mother, Elizabeth Barkley, at the police command post.
His first words to her were reportedly: “I love you, Mum.”
Australian police released footage from a rescue helicopter showing the moment a 17-year-old boy with autism was found alive after six days lost in woodlands in the country’s east.
Barkley had spent days hoping that her son would be found alive. She later described the reunion as an extraordinary experience.
William was taken to Latrobe Regional Hospital for treatment and monitoring. After his blood pressure dropped due to dehydration, he was moved to intensive care and was due to be transferred to The Alfred Hospital in Melbourne for further tests and specialist assessment.
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Despite the ordeal, he remained in good spirits. He told reporters that he had finally managed to get a proper night’s sleep and eat a meal with his family.
His musical choices had also changed. After spending days singing John Denver, William’s mother said he had moved on to singing AC/DC songs.
Six nights in the bush had ended. William was back with his family, safe and recovering.
And the song that helped him through the loneliest moments had become part of an extraordinary survival story.
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The story has been curated by Yuvraj Pandey, who is an intern with The Indian Express