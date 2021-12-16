Two children dead after wind lifts bouncy castle into air in Australian school

Two children have died and several students were critically injured after they fell from a height of 10 m when wind gusts lifted a bouncy castle into the air at a primary school in Australia’s Tasmania state, police said on Thursday.

Emergency services, including several helicopters, responded to the incident at around 10 a.m. on Thursday (2300 GMT on Wednesday) at the Hillcrest Primary School in Devonport, the island state’s third-most populous town, authorities said. The number of injured are yet to be released.

A Guardian report said that the school was holding a ‘Big Day In’ celebration to mark the end of the school year when the tragedy occured. The school has been closed for the rest of the day.

The report quoted Commander Debbie Williams confirming the deaths.

“There is no doubt that this has been a very confronting and distressing scene,” Williams said, adding “Counselling is being made available to the families affected by this in the school community along with the first responders.”

The report added that the children were transported in rescue helicopters were used to transport, and that ambulance crew and police teams were at the spot.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison described the incident as “shattering and heartbreaking”.”Young children on a fun day out, together with their families and it turns to such horrific tragedy at this time of year. It just breaks your heart,” Morrison told reporters.

(Inputs from Reuters)