Sydney: One dead, one injured in shooting incident

(Representative image)

A man was found dead with a gunshot wound in a Sydney home and another man was discovered bleeding to death on a curbside a few meters away, as per The Guardian.

A police investigation is underway in Lewisham to track down the perpetrators behind the attack.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd