Australia suspends Boeing 737 MAX flights

During the past two days, Singapore, Indonesia and China have grounded their Boeing 737 Max fleets.

Australia’s move only affects Singapore Airlines Ltd’s Silk Air and Fiji Airways, as no Australian carriers currently use the model. (Source: REUTERS)

Australia’s civil aviation safety authority suspended Boeing Co 737 MAX aircraft from flying to or from Australia, following fatal crashes involving the US planemaker’s latest model in Indonesia and Ethiopia.

“This is a temporary suspension while we wait for more information to review the safety risks of continued operations of the Boeing 737 MAX to and from Australia,” Australia’s Civil Aviation Safety Authority CEO Shane Carmody said in a statement.

