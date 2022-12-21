Australia: 13 spinach-based food items recalled after reports of ‘scary hallucinations’

As many as 13 spinach-based food items have been recalled in Australia after over 160 people reported hallucinations, delirium and other mind-altering reactions following their consumption.

People have reported conditions like feeling dizzy or unable to stand, having blurred vision, and struggling to breathe normally after consuming the spinach, the Washington Post reported. “They’re unable to see properly, they’re confused, they’re having hallucinations. And we’re talking about scary hallucinations; it’s nothing that’s fun,” said Darren Roberts, the medical director of NSW Poisons Information Centre, said on Monday of the victims in an interview on local television, according to the New York Times.

At least 164 people had reported potentially toxic reactions after eating baby spinach till 18 December and at least 42 sought medical attention for their symptoms, according to the latest update by NSW Health as reported by the South China Morning Post.

The spinach appears to have been contaminated by a mystery plant according to officials in the state of New South Wales. The results of the sample of the contaminant plant sent to laboratories for testing are not public yet. However, officials said it is likely a single plant source has caused the issue but have not confirmed where the spinach was grown and how it was contaminated, as reported by South China Morning Post.

Some of the 13 spinach-based food items recalled by Food Standards Australia New Zealand include: