scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022

Australia: 13 spinach-based food items recalled after reports of ‘scary hallucinations’

People have reported conditions like feeling dizzy or unable to stand, having blurred vision, and struggling to breathe normally after consuming the spinach, as per media reports

Many people had reported potentially toxic reactions after eating baby spinach in Australia (Representational/ Getty)

As many as 13 spinach-based food items have been recalled in Australia after over 160 people reported hallucinations, delirium and other mind-altering reactions following their consumption.

People have reported conditions like feeling dizzy or unable to stand, having blurred vision, and struggling to breathe normally after consuming the spinach, the Washington Post reported. “They’re unable to see properly, they’re confused, they’re having hallucinations. And we’re talking about scary hallucinations; it’s nothing that’s fun,” said Darren Roberts, the medical director of NSW Poisons Information Centre, said on Monday of the victims in an interview on local television, according to the New York Times.

At least 164 people had reported potentially toxic reactions after eating baby spinach till 18 December and at least 42 sought medical attention for their symptoms, according to the latest update by NSW Health as reported by the South China Morning Post.

The spinach appears to have been contaminated by a mystery plant according to officials in the state of New South Wales. The results of the sample of the contaminant plant sent to laboratories for testing are not public yet. However, officials said it is likely a single plant source has caused the issue but have not confirmed where the spinach was grown and how it was contaminated, as reported by South China Morning Post.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: The Spread
Delhi Confidential: The Spread
5 Questions | ‘Budget not brought about seriously’: BRS MP K ...
5 Questions | ‘Budget not brought about seriously’: BRS MP K ...
72 artefacts awaiting repatriation from 11 countries, Lok Sabha told
72 artefacts awaiting repatriation from 11 countries, Lok Sabha told
This BCCI pitch specialist is also a factory owner, MBA, ex-athlete
This BCCI pitch specialist is also a factory owner, MBA, ex-athlete

Some of the 13 spinach-based food items recalled by Food Standards Australia New Zealand include:

  • Riviera Fresh – Riviera Farms Baby Spinach
  • Fresh Salad Co – Fresh and Fast Stir Fry
  • Woolworths – Chicken Cobb Salad and Chickpea Falafel Salad
  • Coles – Spinach, Chef Blend Tender Leaf, Baby Leaf Blend, Kitchen Green Goddess Salad, Kitchen Chicken BLT Salad Bowl, Kitchen Roast Pumpkin, Fetta & Walnut Salad, Kitchen Smokey Mexican Salad, Kitchen Egg and Spinach Pots

First published on: 21-12-2022 at 02:23:22 pm
Next Story

Video gamers sue Microsoft in U.S. court to stop Activision takeover

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 21: Latest News
Advertisement
close