Man dies in shark attack off Australia’s coast, second fatal incident in a week

Australia has averaged more than three shark-related deaths a year. (File Photo)

A man died in a shark attack while diving off the coast at Queensland on Sunday, the second fatal shark attack in little over a week.

The 39-year-old Cairns resident was diving with three friends from a boat at Kennedy Shoal, south of Cairns on the Great Barrier Reef, when the shark attacked him, police said. He suffered a head injury and died before rescuers could bring him ashore.

Paramedics met the group at the tourist town of Hull Heads around noon after they brought the man back by boat. Queensland Ambulance Service said he had injuries “not compatible with life”.