Man dies in shark attack off Australia’s coast, second fatal incident in a week

Police said the man had been spearfishing (a form of fishing in which divers use a spear of a speargun to catch fish) at the time of the attack.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readMay 24, 2026 04:26 PM IST
sharksAustralia has averaged more than three shark-related deaths a year. (File Photo)
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A man died in a shark attack while diving off the coast at Queensland on Sunday, the second fatal shark attack in little over a week.

The 39-year-old Cairns resident was diving with three friends from a boat at Kennedy Shoal, south of Cairns on the Great Barrier Reef, when the shark attacked him, police said. He suffered a head injury and died before rescuers could bring him ashore.

Paramedics met the group at the tourist town of Hull Heads around noon after they brought the man back by boat. Queensland Ambulance Service said he had injuries “not compatible with life”.

Police said the man had been spearfishing (a form of fishing in which divers use a spear of a speargun to catch fish) at the time of the attack.

Second fatal shark attack in days

Kennedy Shoal is a coral reef site popular with recreational fishers and divers. Divers also visit the area for the wreck of the 19th-century ship Lady Bowen. Fishers had reported sightings of bull sharks in the area before Sunday’s attack.

This death comes days after another fatal attack off Western Australia. On May 16, 38-year-old Perth resident Steve Mattabonni died after a shark attacked him while he was spearfishing near Rottnest Island. Authorities suspected a five-metre white shark in that attack.

Australia has averaged more than three shark-related deaths a year, news agency AP reported. In January, 12-year-old Nico Antic died days after a suspected bull shark attacked him off a Sydney beach.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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