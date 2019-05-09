Toggle Menu
Australian central bank takes responsibility for typo in 46 mn $50 noteshttps://indianexpress.com/article/world/australia-prints-46-million-50-notes-with-typo-central-bank-takes-responsibility-5719045/

Australian central bank takes responsibility for typo in 46 mn $50 notes

Triple M radio posted on Instagram on Thursday a magnified photograph of a 50 Australian dollar ($35) note showing the misspelling of "responsibility". The word appears three times on the note and the third "i" is omitted every time.

National Australia Bank, top banking executive to quit, Andrew Hagger, False fee charged at NAB, world News, Indian Express
Australia’s high-tech polymer notes are among the most difficult in the world to counterfeit due to their extraordinary level of detail. The technology has been exported to other countries.

Australia’s central bank has taken responsibility for typos on 46 million bank notes after a radio station posted an image of the microscopic error on social media.

Triple M radio posted on Instagram on Thursday a magnified photograph of a 50 Australian dollar ($35) note showing the misspelling of “responsibility”. The word appears three times on the note and the third “i” is omitted every time.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

After a hot tip from the @triplemmelb family, we’ve found the spelling mistake on the new $50 note! #BreakingNews

A post shared by Hot Breakfast (@mmmhotbreakfast) on

The Reserve Bank of Australia said the spelling error will be corrected at the next print run later this year. The latest version of the notes was released in October.

Australia’s high-tech polymer notes are among the most difficult in the world to counterfeit due to their extraordinary level of detail. The technology has been exported to other countries.

The AU$50 note is known colloquially as a pineapple because of its yellow hues and bares an image of the first woman elected to an Australian parliament, Edith Cowan.

The misspelling appears in an extract from her first speech to the Western Australia state Parliament in 1921.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 18-year-old US national pleads guilty to providing support to LeT
2 South Korea alleges North fired unidentified projectile
3 UAE: Indian businessman serves iftar to nearly 800 Muslim workers