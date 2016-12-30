Toggle Menu
Australia: Police charge man over New Year’s Eve threats in Sydneyhttps://indianexpress.com/article/world/australia-police-charge-man-over-new-years-eve-threats-in-sydney-4451368/

Australia: Police charge man over New Year’s Eve threats in Sydney

Damien O'Neil was arrested late on Thursday and refused bail by a court on Friday.

Australian New Year's threat, Sydney New Year's Eve threat, man arrested for new year's threat, new year's threat, sydney bombing threat, australia news, world news, latest news, indian express
Australian counter-terror officers arrested the 40-year-old at Sydney Airport. (Source: Google Maps)

Australian counter-terror officers arrested a 40-year-old man at Sydney Airport, after he disembarked from a flight from London, and charged him with making online threats “relating to New Year’s Eve” festivities in Sydney, police said on Friday. The arrest follows police raids across the southern city of Melbourne a week ago, which authorities said foiled an Islamic State-inspired plot to attack prominent sites in the city on Christmas Eve. Damien O’Neil was arrested late on Thursday and refused bail by a court on Friday.

Watch What Else Is Making News

He was charged under criminal laws relating to suicide or encouraging suicide, not terrorism laws, police said in a statement. Police did not reveal his nationality.

O’Neil was acting alone and had “no links to any cultural groups,” New South Wales state acting Deputy Commissioner Frank Mennilli told reporters in Sydney on Friday.

“He did post on social media a number of threats of some possible activity that he could be undertaking,” Mennilli said, without giving any further details.

Australia, a staunch U.S. ally which sent troops to fight in Afghanistan and Iraq, has been on heightened alert for attacks by home-grown radicals since 2014.

Advertising

Security in Melbourne was bolstered after last week’s raids and more than 2,000 police will patrol harbourside locations in a major security operation in Sydney on Saturday, where tens of thousands of revellers are expected to ring in the new year.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Sikh community leader killed by unknown gunmen in Afghanistan
2 Mayor of China's Chongqing steps down, paving way for promotion
3 US releases detailed look at Russia's election hacking