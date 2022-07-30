Australia PM unveils draft Indigenous recognition referendum question

Updated: July 30, 2022 1:28:08 pm
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Saturday unveiled the wording of a draft referendum question as part of moves to enshrine an Indigenous voice in parliament.
The government is seeking a referendum, which is necessary to make changes to the constitution, on recognising indigenous minorities in the constitution and requiring governments to consult Aboriginal people on decisions that impact their lives.
The change is a commitment Albanese’s centre-left Labor Party took to May’s general election, where it defeated the conservative Liberal-National coalition. The coalition had wanted to establish indigenous representation in parliament through legislation.
Albanese, who revealed the plan in a speech at an Indigenous festival in remote Arnhem Land, in the Northern Territory, proposed the draft referendum question: “Do you support an alteration to the Constitution that establishes an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice?”
Subscriber Only Stories
The prime minister suggested three sentences be added to the constitution if the referendum succeeds, enabling the voice to be set-up.
“I ask all Australians of goodwill to engage on this,” he said.
“Respectfully, purposefully we are seeking to secure support for the question and the associated provisions in time
for a successful referendum, in this term of parliament.”
The voice would be a source of advice and accountability, but “not a third chamber” in the parliament, he added.
Opposition spokesperson for Indigenous Australians, Julian Leeser, told local media the speech was a “positive step”, but that Australians needed to know how the function would work.
Australia’s constitution makes no reference to indigenous people, whose leaders have toiled for generations to win recognition for injustices suffered since European colonisation in the 1700s.
Altering the constitution is difficult, requiring support of a majority of votes in a majority of states. The feat has only occurred eight times in 44 attempts since federation in 1901.
A successful referendum would bring Australia in line with Canada, New Zealand and the United States in formally recognising indigenous populations.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Why would Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Yuzevendra Chahal want the world to see their leg-pulling session?
Raj Kapoor's Mera Naam Joker celebrates toxic work culture
Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new lowPremium
Rise and fall of Arpita MukherjeePremium
Latest News
Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu lands in trouble, BJP leader accuses it for ‘falsification in portrayal of the Ram Setu issue’
Friendship Day 2022 Date: When is Friendship Day in 2022?
Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data first
IISc Bengaluru signs MoU with Indian Navy for collaborative research in aviation
Ajith Kumar and team win 4 gold and 2 bronze medals at 47th Tamil Nadu State Shooting Championship
Kerala boy makes wine by watching YouTube video, friend hospitalised after drinking it
PM Modi lauds judiciary for adopting technology in justice delivery mechanism
KCET 2022 result: Topper Apporv Tandon wishes to pursue Mechanical Engineering
‘Funda’, ‘mimir’, ‘pounce’: The basics of quizzing explained
Unsung Heroes: A trailblazer from Karnataka’s Soliga tribe, S Rathnamma pins her hopes on education
Happy with my performance, keeping things simple helped: Arshdeep Singh
At least 16 die in ‘epic’ Kentucky floods, including 6 children