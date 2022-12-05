scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 05, 2022

Australia PM tests positive for COVID, to work from home

It is the second COVID infection for Albanese, who was sidelined for some of the federal election campaign earlier this year after a positive test. Albanese's Labor Party won power at the election.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. (Photo: Reuters)

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he had tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday afternoon and would work from home while isolating.

In October, Australia ended mandatory home quarantine for COVID-infected people.

“I encourage anyone who is unwell to test and to take any extra precautions to keep their families and neighbours well,” Albanese said in a statement.

Also Read |Australia fully open to travel as last state reopens border

Albanese is due to make a two-day trip to Papua New Guinea on Dec. 12-13.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | What the RBI will do this week and whyPremium
ExplainSpeaking | What the RBI will do this week and why
Hardik, Alpesh, Jignesh: Young guns caught in keen ‘battles of prestige’ ...Premium
Hardik, Alpesh, Jignesh: Young guns caught in keen ‘battles of prestige’ ...
Pension bill exceeded salary & wages spending for Centre, 3 states: ...Premium
Pension bill exceeded salary & wages spending for Centre, 3 states: ...
Digital lending: No clarity, awaiting RBI response, say bank & fintechsPremium
Digital lending: No clarity, awaiting RBI response, say bank & fintechs

It is the second COVID infection for Albanese, who was sidelined for some of the federal election campaign earlier this year after a positive test. Albanese’s Labor Party won power at the election.

First published on: 05-12-2022 at 01:20:45 pm
Next Story

Shafali Verma to lead India in U-19 Women’s World Cup

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 05: Latest News
Advertisement
close