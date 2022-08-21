Australia PM could launch inquiry into secret ministries saga

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Sunday said his government could consider an inquiry into former Prime Minister Scott Morrison being secretly sworn into key ministries during the coronavirus pandemic.
Morrison, who stepped down as leader of the Liberal Party after losing a general election in May, was secretly sworn in to five key ministries during the pandemic, which represented an unprecedented assumption of powers, it emerged this week.
The action has drawn criticism from the Labour government and Morrison’s own party, but the former prime minister has defended the moves on the basis that he felt responsibility for the nation in the pandemic was his alone.
On Sunday, Albanese said the government would receive advice on Monday from the Solicitor General, the country’s second highest law officer, on the legality of Morrison’s actions.
Subscriber Only Stories
Albanese indicated the government would also consider an inquiry and reforms to ensure the actions could not be repeated.
“We’ll examine all of those issues after we receive the Solicitor General’s advice. I am running a proper cabinet government, that has proper processes, and we’ll give full consideration to it,” Albanese told Sky News television.
He said while the Solicitor General would advise on legal issues, there also were broader issues that needed to be probed.
“There’s separate questions about the functioning of our democracy, about conventions and whether any conventions have been overturned, and whether there’s a need for any reforms required to ensure that something like this can never happen again,” the prime minister said.
Albanese has previously said Morrison had attacked the Westminster system of government by secretly appointing himself to the portfolios, which included home affairs, treasury, health, finance and resources between 2020 and 2021.
Morrison has said he did not “take over” the ministries, after being sworn in by the governor general, and no ministers were interfered with except on one occasion, where he rejected a resources project.
Clean sweep on cards for India against weak Zimbabwe
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
When Saif Ali Khan said he could not 'imagine the impact' of his divorce with Amrita Singh on kids Sara, Ibrahim: 'I just pray...'
Akshay Kumar on consecutive box office failure: ‘If my films are not working, it is my fault. Have to make changes...’
'Can’t find me? Tell me where do you want me to come': Manish Sisodia on reports of CBI’s lookout notice
Kumud Mishra on 'that' caste sequence from Article 15: 'No one is more racist than us...'
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Clean sweep on cards for India against weak Zimbabwe
Space news weekly recap: Artemis program, colliding black holes and more
Explained: What are ‘forever chemicals’ that are contaminating rainwater globally?
SSC, Intelligence Bureau, Rajasthan HC, and PGT vacancies more: Top government jobs to apply this week
Anand Sharma quits as chairman of Steering Committee of Himachal Congress
Raju Srivastava ‘improving steadily,’ says Shekhar Suman after speaking with comedian’s family
Dobaaraa box office collection Day 2: Taapsee Pannu-Anurag Kashyap’s collaboration is moving steadily, here’s how much it earned
Fahadh Faasil celebrates eighth wedding anniversary with Nazriya Nazim, goes on cycling tour: ‘It’s been a ride…’
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck get married again
Nitish Kumar may be ‘strong candidate’ for PM: Tejashwi Yadav
Mumbai Greens: Eight-acre garden with jogging track, hidden in Dadar’s concrete jungle
Sara Ali Khan fails Janhvi Kapoor’s GoT quiz ahead of House of the Dragon premiere, says ‘Red Wedding is about DJ and biryani’