Australian PM Anthony Albanese evacuated from official residence following ‘bomb threat’

Australian Prime Anthony Albanese was evacuated from his official residence The Lodge in Canberra on Tuesday night after a “security incident” as police reportedly responded to a bomb threat.
The incident at Albanese house has sparked a significant police operation as the Australian prime minister was moved out from his official residence to another location at around 6pm (local time) while the authorities carried out the investigation. Albanese was able to return around 9pm to The Lodge after the search was completed, The Guardian reported.
The Australian Federal Police (AFP) confirmed that it responded to an “alleged security incident” at The Lodge in Canberra around 6pm on Tuesday.
“A thorough search of a protection establishment was undertaken and nothing suspicious was located. There is no current threat to the community or public safety, further information will be provided at an appropriate time,” the Australian police said in a statement.
The Guardian earlier reported that the investigation by police involved the threat of an explosive.
A spokesperson for the Australian prime minister said, “We trust the Australian Federal Police to do their jobs and thank them for their work.”