Australian PM Anthony Albanese evacuated from official residence following ‘bomb threat’

A spokesperson for the Australian prime minister said, "We trust the Australian Federal Police to do their jobs and thank them for their work."

Australian Prime Anthony Albanese was evacuated from his official residence The Lodge in Canberra on Tuesday night after a “security incident” as police reportedly responded to a bomb threat.

The incident at Albanese house has sparked a significant police operation as the Australian prime minister was moved out from his official residence to another location at around 6pm (local time) while the authorities carried out the investigation. Albanese was able to return around 9pm to The Lodge after the search was completed, The Guardian reported.