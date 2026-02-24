Australian PM Anthony Albanese evacuated from official residence following ‘bomb threat’

Albanese evacuated from The Lodge in Canberra after the reported bomb threat, with Australian Federal Police confirming no ongoing public safety risk.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readFeb 24, 2026 07:08 PM IST First published on: Feb 24, 2026 at 07:07 PM IST
Anthony AlbaneseA spokesperson for the Australian prime minister said, “We trust the Australian Federal Police to do their jobs and thank them for their work.” (AP Photo)

Australian Prime Anthony Albanese was evacuated from his official residence The Lodge in Canberra on Tuesday night after a “security incident” as police reportedly responded to a bomb threat.

The incident at Albanese house has sparked a significant police operation as the Australian prime minister was moved out from his official residence to another location at around 6pm (local time) while the authorities carried out the investigation. Albanese was able to return around 9pm to The Lodge after the search was completed, The Guardian reported.

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) confirmed that it responded to an “alleged security incident” at The Lodge in Canberra around 6pm on Tuesday.

“A thorough search of a protection establishment was undertaken and nothing suspicious was located. There is no current threat to the community or public safety, further information will be provided at an appropriate time,” the Australian police said in a statement.

The Guardian earlier reported that the investigation by police involved the threat of an explosive.

Story continues below this ad

A spokesperson for the Australian prime minister said, “We trust the Australian Federal Police to do their jobs and thank them for their work.”

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Loading Taboola...

Today’s ePaper

today epaper widget
Read today’s ePaper

Top story

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments