scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 24, 2022
Must Read

Australia looks to mend French ties on PM visit after submarine row

Australia cancelled the multi-billion-dollar order with France's Naval Group and chose an alternative deal with the United States and Britain to buy nuclear submarines, angering France. 

By: Reuters | Sydney |
June 24, 2022 11:04:12 am
Australia PM Albanese has already reached a 555-million-euro ($584 million) settlement over the submarine deal - valued at $40 billion in 2016 and reckoned to cost much more now - in his efforts to repair the rift. (File)

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will visit France next week as his new Labor government looks to repair relations strained last year when Australia scrapped a French submarine deal. Australia cancelled the multi-billion-dollar order with France’s Naval Group and chose an alternative deal with the United States and Britain to buy nuclear submarines, angering France. 

“We do need to reset, we’ve already had very constructive discussions,” Albanese told ABC television in an interview late on Thursday, confirming he had accepted an invitation from French President Emmanuel Macron to visit Paris. 

Albanese, in power for just over a month, has already reached a 555-million-euro ($584 million) settlement over the submarine deal – valued at $40 billion in 2016 and reckoned to cost much more now – in his efforts to repair the rift. 

“Next week’s visit is a very concrete sign of the repair that’s been done already,” Albanese said. 

Best of Express Premium
JugJugg Jeeyo movie review: Randy and bawdy, Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani fi...Premium
JugJugg Jeeyo movie review: Randy and bawdy, Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani fi...
MVA crisis: As MLAs vest absolute powers on Eknath Shinde, legal hurdles ...Premium
MVA crisis: As MLAs vest absolute powers on Eknath Shinde, legal hurdles ...
Pratik Datta writes: There needs to be greater transparency in RBI’...Premium
Pratik Datta writes: There needs to be greater transparency in RBI’...
Explained: What FPIs’ market exit meansPremium
Explained: What FPIs’ market exit means
More Premium Stories >>
immigration image
An Expert Explains |Why the defence deal among US, Australia and UK has irked France

“It is important that, that reset occur. France, of course, is central to power in Europe, but it’s also a key power in the Pacific in our own region as well.” 

Albanese will travel to Europe on Sunday for a NATO summit in Madrid on June 29-30, and then travel on to Paris, his office said in a statement. Australia was invited to the meeting along with some other non-NATO members as the alliance looks to strengthen its ties in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Amid reports he might also visit Ukraine; Albanese said the government was “getting national security advice on that”. 

Australia, one of the largest non-NATO contributors to the West’s support for Ukraine, has been supplying aid and defense equipment and has banned exports of alumina and aluminium ores, including bauxite, to Russia. It has also placed sanctions on hundreds of Russian individuals and entities. 

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 24: Latest News
Advertisement