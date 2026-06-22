Australia’s largest ever cocaine bust: Police seize 2.7 tonnes valued at $816 million

The Australian Federal Police seized their largest ever haul of cocaine – 2.7 tonnes of cocaine – during an investigation into an organised crime plot to import and distribute border-controlled drugs along the country’s east coast, on Friday (June 19).

The seizure was a part of Operation Minjiang, a Queensland Joint Organised Crime Taskforce investigation. It follows the previous seizure of 178 kg of cocaine and 142 kg of methamphetamine, representing a total seizure of more than 3 tonnes of border-controlled drugs.

According to the joint media release by the Queensland Joint Organised Crime Taskforce agencies, the estimated street value of this amount of cocaine would amount to about $816 million and equates to almost three million street-level deals.