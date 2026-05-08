Who was Kumanjayi Little Baby and why is Australia mourning?

The name ‘Kumanjayi Little Baby’ is now on every Australian’s lips — a heartbreaking name given to a five-year-old girl whose death in the Northern Territory Outback has ignited national outrage.

In Warlpiri (Australian indigenous people) culture, when someone dies, they are given a new name for the mourning period. The almost unbearable tenderness of “Little Baby” reflects both the community’s grief. Her death has become a flashpoint for anger over what many see as systemic failures to protect Indigenous children.

What happened to Kumanjayi Little Baby?

On the night of Saturday, April 25, the five-year-old girl was allegedly abducted from a home at Ilyperenye (Old Town) town camp on the outskirts of Alice Springs in Australia, reported ABC News. Police allege the suspect, Jefferson Lewis (47), took the child. Lewis had been released from prison just days earlier and was staying at the same address as the girl.