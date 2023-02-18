Jaishankar after meeting Australia PM: ‘Discussed economy, India-Australia partnership and, of course, cricket’

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Saturday and held discussions on bilateral strategic partnership, economic opportunities, people-to-people ties and, as the Foreign Minister put it, “cricket, of course.”

“Delighted to call on PM @AlboMP of Australia today morning in Kirribilli House in Sydney. Conveyed the personal greetings of PM @narendramodi. Our discussions reflected the full spirit of our strategic partnership. Apprised @AlboMP of recent developments in that regard,” he tweeted.

India and Australia are playing the second Test match of the four-test series in India. India won the first Test match in Nagpur. The second one is in progress in New Delhi’s Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium. The third and fourth Tests will be held in Indore and Ahmedabad early in March.

“It was wonderful to meet with @DrSJaishankar this morning ahead of my trip to India next month. We discussed our strategic partnership, economic opportunities and the people-to-people ties that enrich our nations,” Australian Premier Albanese tweeted.

Jaishankar had arrived in Melbourne from Fiji. Prior to the meeting with PM Albanese, he had spoken at the Sydney Business Breakfast event, in which he had stressed the “crucial” India-Australia partnership.

“India and Australia are on-track. Bilaterally, our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership sets the framework and the ECTA will turbocharge the relationship. Regular contacts are helping,” he said, as per a PTI report. “In a changing global scenario, India and Australia are forging a crucial partnership and the contributions of all stakeholders is appreciated,” he added.



He said that the governance reforms and digital push in India has boosted economic confidence in the country.

“A bullish economic scenario today in India and positive investment climate a result of decisions taken during difficult times. Make in India, Invent in India, PLIs, Gati Shakti are all going strong. Economic confidence is seen in our ability to create, collaborate & manufacture,” he tweeted.

This is the Foreign Minister’s third Australian visit in the past year — he visited Melbourne last year to attend the Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and attended the 13th India-Australia Foreign Ministers’ Framework Dialogue (FMFD) in October.

