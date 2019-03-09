Toggle Menu
US military official says diplomatic ‘quad’ is ongoinghttps://indianexpress.com/article/world/australia-india-japan-united-states-military-official-says-diplomatic-quad-is-ongoing-5618006/

US military official says diplomatic ‘quad’ is ongoing

The US, Australia, India and Japan had come together to provide humanitarian assistance after the Indian Ocean tsunami in 2004. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe then suggested they form the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, which met three years later.

united states, american military, india, japan, australia, us indo pacific command, singapore, shinzo abe, tsunami, indian express news
Adm. Phil Davidson, centre, the head of the US Indo-Pacific Command, suggested in Singapore on Thursday that a loose security grouping of the four countries could be shelved for now.

An American military official says that the US, Australia, India and Japan continue to have regular diplomatic meetings to “coordinate our respective visions of and efforts in the Indo-Pacific region.”

Pentagon spokesman Lt. Col Dave Eastburn made the comments late Friday in Washington to clarify that the US-backed diplomatic grouping often referred to as the quad would continue.

They came after Adm. Phil Davidson, head of the US Indo-Pacific Command, suggested in Singapore on Thursday that a loose security grouping of the four countries could be shelved for now.

Eastburn said Davidson “was referring to a formal, regular meeting of military leaders from the four countries” and not other regular diplomatic consultations. He said such diplomatic meetings have been held three times since November 2017 and would continue.

The US and the other three countries had come together to provide humanitarian assistance after the Indian Ocean tsunami in 2004. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe then suggested they form the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, which met three years later.

Advertising

The meetings stopped for a decade but were restarted in 2017.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Donald Trump budget will seek funds for border wall, Space Force
2 Meghan Markle ‘moved the dial’ in women’s day comments on menstruation
3 Paul Manafort’s 47 months in prison highlight inequities in sentences