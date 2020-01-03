Australia fires intensify: ‘It’s going to be a blast furnace’

A photo provided by the State Government of Victoria, Australia, shows a helicopter dumping water on a wildfire near Bairnsdale on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. The country’s east coast is dotted with apocalyptic scenes on the last day of the warmest decade on record in Australia. A photo provided by the State Government of Victoria, Australia, shows a helicopter dumping water on a wildfire near Bairnsdale on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. The country’s east coast is dotted with apocalyptic scenes on the last day of the warmest decade on record in Australia.

(Written by Livia Albeck-Ripka, Jamie Tarabay and Richard Pérez-Peña)

Across the scorched southeast, frightened Australians — grabbing a few cherished things, abandoning their homes and choking on smoke so heavy it blotted out the sun — struggled Thursday to evacuate as wildfires turned lush countryside into charcoal wasteland.

And from government officials came a disheartening warning: This weekend will be the worst period yet in Australia’s catastrophic fire season.

“It’s going to be a blast furnace,” Andrew Constance, transport minister of New South Wales, told The Sydney Morning Herald.

The blazes have overwhelmed the country’s firefighting resources, and the fire season, though still young, already ranks as the worst in Australia’s recorded history.

Firefighters protect a house in Conjola, Australia, on Tuesday. (Matthew Abbott/The New York Times) Firefighters protect a house in Conjola, Australia, on Tuesday. (Matthew Abbott/The New York Times)

The state of New South Wales declared an emergency in its southeastern region Thursday, calling on residents and vacationers to evacuate. Constance said the relocation was the largest in the region’s history.

To the south, the state of Victoria declared a disaster Thursday, allowing it to authorize the evacuation of areas along its eastern coast.

Using any means they could find, authorities were warning people to evacuate. But with communication across much of the region spotty to nonexistent, it was not clear that everyone would get the message.

In just the past week, at least nine people have died, and many more are unaccounted for. In all, at least 18 people have died in this fire season.

The blazes have consumed more than 1,000 houses, killed countless animals and ravaged a Pacific coast region of farms, bush, eucalyptus forests, mountains, lakes and vacation spots. About 15 million acres have been blackened over the past four months, and more than 100 wildfires are still burning.

A photo provided by Ida Dempsey shows people fleeing wildfires around coastal Mallacoota, Australia, by boat on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. Dempsey, a resident of Melbourne who spends Christmas every year in the area with her family, commended fire officials for keeping people calm. (Ida Dempsey via The New York Times) A photo provided by Ida Dempsey shows people fleeing wildfires around coastal Mallacoota, Australia, by boat on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. Dempsey, a resident of Melbourne who spends Christmas every year in the area with her family, commended fire officials for keeping people calm. (Ida Dempsey via The New York Times)

No rain is in the forecast.

“We’re still talking four to six weeks at best before we start to see a meaningful reprieve in the weather,” Shane Fitzsimmons, rural fire commissioner for the state of New South Wales, told reporters.

In Mallacoota, a coastal town in Victoria state, the Australian Navy on Friday began ferrying to safety some of the 4,000 people trapped there when flames cut off all escape routes on land. The journey from Mallacoota to another port, Hastings, is expected to take 17 hours.

The Navy ship that arrived at Mallacoota, the HMAS Choules, delivered food, water and medical supplies. Once it is far enough from shore, the sickest people can be taken away by helicopter.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App