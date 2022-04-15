Australia is facing a severe manpower crunch, and migrants are needed

As the world recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic, many industrialised economies have been hampered by a labour shortage. However, there are a number of skilled vocations that the Australian government believes are vital to the country’s economic recovery, and they’ve put together a Priority Migration Skilled Occupation List (PMSOL).

For visa applications from candidates with a job on the PMSOL list, the following visa subclasses are prioritised for processing:

TSS visa: a temporary work permit for people in shortage of certain skills.

Regional (Provisional) visa for skilled workers sponsored by an employer

Visa under the Employer Nomination Scheme

Visas issued under the RSMS program

That means that if you meet the requirements, you can travel to Australia without a visa. Either you or your employer can submit an application for this exemption. However, the 14-day quarantine period will remain in effect, and it will be the responsibility of the traveller or sponsor.

How many jobs are included?

As the Australian government examines the impact of COVID-19 on the Australian labour market and the ensuing changes in skill demands, the PMSOL is a temporary list. It was announced on June 27, 2021, that three new vocations would be added to the PMSOL – Hospital Pharmacist, Industrial Pharmacist, and Retail Pharmacist by Immigration Minister Alex Hawke. As a result, the PMSOL now lists 44 occupations.

A rise in GDP

Since World War II, immigration has had a significant impact on Australia’s economy and culture. It has benefited the country in ways that cannot be quantified in monetary terms. But on the other hand, the government has discovered that by constantly increasing the population, it is possible to generate an ever-increasing GDP.

Let’s Talk Numbers

Over the next five years, the federal government’s advisory committee on infrastructure is predicting a $218 billion shortage in the number of personnel needed to complete these projects. In addition, infrastructure Australia has published a report examining public infrastructure project delivery capabilities in the industry. Over the next three years, the sector’s yearly expenditure is predicted to rise from $26 billion to $52 billion.

Workers in the structural and civil trades and 19,000 project managers are among those predicted to be in short supply during the peak of the labour deficit. As a result of pandemic constraints on the workforce, a paper advises that government and businesses collaborate to increase the sector’s capacity.

It takes time to grow

Employers in a wide range of industries are grappling with a lack of qualified workers, but the healthcare industry has been particularly hard striking. Additionally, there is a shortage of engineers, tradespeople, technicians, and workers with digital skills.

What Does the Future Look Like For Australia?

Over the next few years, Australia is expected to require around 11,000 new engineers per year, which is 2,400 more than the number of domestic undergraduate engineering completions each year. Over 6,000 international undergraduate engineering students graduate each year and are eligible to work in Australia for up to two years, contributing to this gap. Employees who are already working must be regularly improved upon. This is going to be a long-term endeavour, and it’s going to have to be industry-driven.