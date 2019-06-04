Toggle Menu
At least 4 dead in shooting in Australian city of Darwin

At least 4 dead in shooting in Australian city of Darwin

Northern Territory Police Duty Superintendent Lee Morgan says a 45-year-old man was in custody following Tuesday's shooting.

In this image made from video, police proceed to apprehend a suspect on the ground next to a white truck. (AP)

Media reports say a gunman has killed at least four people in the Australian city of Darwin.

Morgan told Guardian Australia, “At this stage we’ve got reports of four deceased and a number of other people who have been shot.” Police contacted by The Associated Press declined to comment.

Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported that a man fired a pump action shotgun at the Palms Hotel in the suburb of Woolner in the late afternoon.

