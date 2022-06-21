scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Must Read

Australian government announces 50 million dollars support for crisis-hit Sri Lanka

The contribution will support health services and economic recovery with a strong emphasis on protecting those at risk, especially women and girls.

By: PTI | Colombo |
June 21, 2022 2:50:50 pm
sri lanka economic crisis recoveryPeople wait in a queue to buy petrol at a fuel station, amid the country's economic crisis in Colombo. (Reuters/File)

Australia has announced that it will provide 50 million dollars to crisis-hit Sri Lanka to meet urgent food and health care needs and support the economic recovery.

Visiting Australian Minister of Home Affairs Clare O’Neil met President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Monday.

“We will contribute an immediate 22 million dollars to the World Food Programme for emergency food assistance to help three million people in Sri Lanka meet their daily nutritional needs. Australia will also provide 23 million dollars in development assistance to Sri Lanka in 2022-23,” a statement said.

Also Read |Energy crisis: Sri Lanka awaits Indian nod for new credit line

It will support health services and economic recovery with a strong emphasis on protecting those at risk, especially women and girls, the statement said.

Best of Express Premium
Newsmaker | Eknath Shinde: No. 2 after the Thackerays, backer of BJP, MVA...Premium
Newsmaker | Eknath Shinde: No. 2 after the Thackerays, backer of BJP, MVA...
Among 3 arrested from Kutch: Key Moosewala shooter got weapons consignmen...Premium
Among 3 arrested from Kutch: Key Moosewala shooter got weapons consignmen...
To end illegal mining, Madhya Pradesh plans to make it legal in parts of ...Premium
To end illegal mining, Madhya Pradesh plans to make it legal in parts of ...
Express Investigation — Part 4 | At table reworking school curriculum: 24...Premium
Express Investigation — Part 4 | At table reworking school curriculum: 24...
More Premium Stories >>
immigration image

“These contributions are in addition to 5 million dollars recently provided to United Nations agencies for Sri Lanka,” the statement said.

Australia’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong in Canberra said, “Australia has a close and long-standing relationship with Sri Lanka. Not only do we want to help the people of Sri Lanka in its time of need, there are also deeper consequences for the region if this crisis continues.” The island nation, home to around 22 million people, is currently facing its worst economic crisis in more than 70 years. Sri Lanka’s economy is experiencing extreme fuel shortages, soaring food prices and a lack of medicines.

Sri Lanka defaulted on its debt for the first time in its history as the country struggles with its worst financial crisis in more than 70 years.

Sri Lanka is seeking to restructure debts of more than USD 50 billion it owes to foreign creditors, to make it more manageable to repay.

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 21: Latest News
Advertisement