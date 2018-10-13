Follow Us:
Saturday, October 13, 2018
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale Sponsored

Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale
  • Atleast five South Korean climbers and four Nepalese guides missing in storm

Atleast five South Korean climbers and four Nepalese guides missing in storm

A police team was also heading toward the base camp on foot but would likely reach there on Sunday.

By: AP | Kathmandu | Published: October 13, 2018 11:06:52 am
Atleast five South Korean climbers and four Nepalese guides missing in storm Police official Bir Bahadur Budamagar says that a storm Friday night destroyed their camp. (AP Photo/Representational)

Police in Nepal say five South Korean climbers and four Nepalese guides are missing on Gurja Himal mountain after a strong storm swept through their base camp. Police official Bir Bahadur Budamagar says that a storm Friday night destroyed their camp and rescue helicopters sent early Saturday were unable to land because of bad weather conditions on the mountain.

It was unlikely the weather would clear on Saturday and the base camp is at least one-day trek from the nearest village.

A police team was also heading toward the base camp on foot but would likely reach there on Sunday.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
'Trees flying by' | The aftermath of hurricane Michael
Watch Now
'Trees flying by' | The aftermath of hurricane Michael
Buzzing Now
Advertisement