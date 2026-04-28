Athens horror: 89-year-old ‘garbage collector’ shoots 5; letters found at courthouse

Athens shooting: Authorities said the gunman abandoned the shotgun at the courthouse along with letters addressed to newspapers before fleeing on foot. (Photo generated using AI)

An elderly gunman, reportedly aged 89, wounded five people in two separate shooting incidents in central Athens on Tuesday before fleeing the scene, according to police statements and media reports.

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The suspect first opened fire at a branch of Greece’s social security agency, known as EFKA, in the Kerameikos area. The police said one employee was shot in the leg during the attack.

According to Alexandros Varveris, head of the National Social Security Fund, the gunman had gone to the fourth floor of the building and fired after instructing an employee to duck, the AP reported. The shot struck another worker instead. Police officers who arrived at the scene administered first aid, including a tourniquet, before the injured man was transported to a hospital, the report further said.