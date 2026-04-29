Atharva Vyas, Indian accused of assaulting woman and child detained, ICE called him ‘illegal alien’

The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), in a post on X, referred to Vyas as an “illegal alien” (Credit: @ICEgov)

A 24-year-old Indian national, Atharva Vyas, has been accused of assaulting a woman and her three-year-old daughter at a park in San Antonio, Texas, on April 18, US authorities said. Officials allege the child was bitten during the incident and suffered injuries, including the loss of two teeth.

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The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), in a post on X, referred to Vyas as an “illegal alien” and said: “Atharva Vyas, a 24-year-old Indian illegal alien, allegedly violently assaulted a mother named Gabriella Perez and her three-year-old daughter in a San Antonio park April 18. Vyas allegedly even bit the toddler and knocked out two of her teeth.”