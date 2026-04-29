Atharva Vyas, Indian accused of assaulting woman and child detained, ICE called him ‘illegal alien’

Vyas was arrested on April 18 following the alleged assault. Authorities have made the allegations public, but the case has not yet been tested in court.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readApr 29, 2026 02:10 PM IST
ICEThe US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), in a post on X, referred to Vyas as an “illegal alien” (Credit: @ICEgov)
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A 24-year-old Indian national, Atharva Vyas, has been accused of assaulting a woman and her three-year-old daughter at a park in San Antonio, Texas, on April 18, US authorities said. Officials allege the child was bitten during the incident and suffered injuries, including the loss of two teeth.

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The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), in a post on X, referred to Vyas as an “illegal alien” and said: “Atharva Vyas, a 24-year-old Indian illegal alien, allegedly violently assaulted a mother named Gabriella Perez and her three-year-old daughter in a San Antonio park April 18. Vyas allegedly even bit the toddler and knocked out two of her teeth.”

According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Vyas entered the United States in 2023 on a student visa and was previously arrested for felony assault at the University of Texas. His visa was revoked in 2025, and authorities said he was in the US illegally at the time of the alleged incident.

ICE has lodged a detainer with local law enforcement, requesting that Vyas be transferred to federal custody rather than released back into the community once legal proceedings are completed.

Vyas was arrested on April 18 following the alleged assault. Authorities have made the allegations public, but the case has not yet been tested in court.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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