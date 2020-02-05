At SOTU, Trump claims credit for a ‘Great American Comeback’

President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address at the Capitol in Washington on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. In the background, from left, Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). (Erin Schaff/The New York Times) President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address at the Capitol in Washington on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. In the background, from left, Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). (Erin Schaff/The New York Times)

President Donald Trump claimed credit for a “great American comeback” in a speech Tuesday night intended to be relentlessly optimistic in the face of a monthslong Democratic effort to force him from office.

After an impeachment inquiry that has consumed Washington, the president’s third annual State of the Union address arrived on the eve of his acquittal in the Senate and was meant to help him turn the page and make the case to the American people for his reelection.

“In just three short years, we have shattered the mentality of American Decline and we have rejected the downsizing of America’s destiny,” Trump said. “We have totally rejected the downsizing. We are moving forward at a pace that was unimaginable just a short time ago, and we are never, ever going back!”

“The state of our union,” Trump declared, “is stronger than ever before.”

But the speech came at a surreal and contradictory moment for Trump, who is riding high at the helm of a roaring economy even as his presidency itself is under assault. He is more popular than ever among his loyal supporters, but has been labeled by his accusers as lying, corrupt and guilty of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Welcomed by enthusiastic applause from Republican lawmakers, the president marched confidently into the same historic chamber where he was impeached 49 days earlier. And even as he delivered his remarks, it was Democrats who were in disarray, still unable to declare a final winner in the first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses.

“The Democrat Caucus is an unmitigated disaster,” the president crowed on Twitter earlier Tuesday. “Nothing works, just like they ran the Country. Remember the 5 Billion Dollar Obamacare Website, that should have cost 2% of that. The only person that can claim a very big victory in Iowa last night is ‘Trump.’”

Trump was not the first president to face his accusers even as they try to remove him from office. In 1999, President Bill Clinton delivered his State of the Union address to Congress in the middle of his impeachment trial on charges of perjury and obstruction of justice stemming from a sexual harassment lawsuit. Clinton did not mention the impeachment trial, then still underway.

In an awkward moment just before he started speaking, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who led the effort by House Democrats to impeach Trump, extended her hand to him as he took the lectern, but the president declined to take it. He turned around and she pulled her hand back.

Still, White House officials had strongly suggested that the president would not use the nationally televised address to reprise his daily grievance-filled Twitter rants about impeachment. During last year’s State of the Union speech, Trump complained about what he called “ridiculous partisan investigations” into his tax returns, Russian election meddling, his charitable foundations and the census.

“If there is going to be peace and legislation, there cannot be war and investigation,” he told lawmakers in his 2019 address. “It just doesn’t work that way.”

Since then, Trump has obsessed endlessly about the investigation that led to his impeachment and trial, calling it a “hoax” and a “sham.” But in previewing this year’s speech, the president’s advisers said Trump wanted to use the platform primarily to extol his accomplishments during three years in office.

The president showcased what his aides called a “blue-collar boom,” fueled by trade agreements with China, Mexico and Canada, as well as issues like school choice, family leave and prescription drugs. Top advisers also hinted that he would announce new tax cuts, expanding on the $1.5 trillion package he signed in 2017. And as he has done each year, Trump intended much of the speech to focus on immigration, promoting progress in preventing immigrants from entering the United States and demanding more be done to rid the country of so-called sanctuary cities.

In the official Democratic response to Trump’s speech, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan challenged the president’s boasts about the economy, according to excerpts from her remarks released before his address.

“It doesn’t matter what the president says about the stock market,” Whitmer said. “What matters is that millions of people struggle to get by or don’t have enough money at the end of the month after paying for transportation, student loans, or prescription drugs.”

In a speech largely drafted around the president’s domestic agenda, Trump’s aides said he planned to spend some time on foreign policy, talking about his diplomatic and military efforts in various regions of the world, including in Afghanistan and Iran.

At an off-the-record luncheon Tuesday with television news anchors at the White House, Trump was upbeat, promising to deliver a long but “extraordinarily low-key” speech, according to people in the room. The president appeared giddy about the chaos in Iowa even as he said he did not know who Democrats would nominate. But he said that Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont was “nastier and smarter” than his rivals.

