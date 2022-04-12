scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Breaking News

At least one killed, 7 injured in explosion near Lebanon’s Sidon – officials

The blast demolished the building and army personnel were searching through the rubble for any further casualties, sources added. The explosion also damaged the town hall nearby.

By: Reuters | Beirut |
April 12, 2022 7:48:45 am
Men gather outside a hospital where some injured people are believed to be transferred to, after an explosion, near Sidon in southern Lebanon April 12, 2022. Reuters/Ali Hankir

At least one person was killed and seven were injured in an explosion at a scout centre affiliated with the Shi’ite Amal Movement near Sidon in southern Lebanon, officials told Reuters early on Tuesday.

Check Out Express Premium
Click here for more

The blast demolished the building and army personnel were searching through the rubble for any further casualties, sources added. The explosion also damaged the town hall nearby.

One security source told Reuters the explosion was not an act of sabotage, without disclosing further details.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

On Dec. 10, a large blast rocked a Palestinian camp in the southern Lebanese port city of Tyre, injuring about a dozen people, according to rescue workers on scene and a Palestinian source inside the camp.

The state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported that the blast emanated from a Hamas weapons depot in the Burj al-Shemali camp and a judge had ordered security forces to launch an investigation.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 12: Latest News

Advertisement