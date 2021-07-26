scorecardresearch
Monday, July 26, 2021
At least 6 killed in 20-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm

The pileup occurred during a period of high winds that caused a dust or sand storm which reduced visibility.

By: AP | Utah |
July 26, 2021 10:09:54 am
In addition to the six fatalities, several people were taken to hospitals in critical condition.

At least six people were killed on Sunday afternoon in a 20-vehicle pileup crash during a sandstorm, Utah Highway Patrol said.

The crashes happened on Interstate 15 near the town of Kanosh, the agency said in a news release. In addition to the six fatalities, several people were reportedly taken to hospitals in critical condition. Ground and air ambulances were used to transport crash victims.

The pileup occurred during a period of high winds that caused a dust or sand storm which reduced visibility, the highway patrol said.

I-15 remained partially shut down late Sunday. Traffic was redirected around the crash site.
Kanosh is located about 160 miles (258 km) south of Salt Lake City.

