scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 05, 2022

At least 8 people killed in earthquake in north-eastern Afghanistan

Afghanistan is still reeling from a strong earthquake that killed more than 1,000 people and wiped out villages in eastern Afghanistan in June. 

At least eight people were killed overnight in an earthquake in north-eastern Afghanistan.

At least eight people were killed overnight in an earthquake in north-eastern Afghanistan and the toll could rise, according to an official quoted by the state new agency.

“Sunday night’s earthquake has caused financial and human losses in Kunar province,” Mawlavi Najibullah Hanif, Director of Information and Culture of Kunar and Governor’s Spokesman, told Bakhtar News Agency, adding the number of casualties could increase.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) recorded an earthquake of magnitude 5.3 near the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad in the early hours of Monday morning.

Afghanistan is still reeling from a strong earthquake that killed more than 1,000 people and wiped out villages in eastern Afghanistan in June.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Whatever history he taught, it was the big picture he highlighted’: Naya...Premium
‘Whatever history he taught, it was the big picture he highlighted’: Naya...
Online gaming: Lens on winners to pay taxes, update ITRsPremium
Online gaming: Lens on winners to pay taxes, update ITRs
‘Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages’: Ahmad MassoudPremium
‘Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages’: Ahmad Massoud
In Ayodhya, work underway on 252 projects for Ram temple hubPremium
In Ayodhya, work underway on 252 projects for Ram temple hub

First published on: 05-09-2022 at 12:19:12 pm
Next Story

Why pomegranate is a food medicine for heart, diabetes and inflammatory diseases

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments

Top News

When I left Test captaincy, only MS Dhoni messaged me: Virat Kohli

When I left Test captaincy, only MS Dhoni messaged me: Virat Kohli

Chup Trailer: Sunny Deol chases down a serial killer who targets film critics

Chup Trailer: Sunny Deol chases down a serial killer who targets film critics

We need revolution, not total disruption: Sri Lankan envoy
Idea Exchange

We need revolution, not total disruption: Sri Lankan envoy

Premium
Liz Truss expected to be named Conservative leader, new UK PM

Liz Truss expected to be named Conservative leader, new UK PM

Anahita Pandole, husband shifted to Mumbai hospital
Cyrus Mistry car crash

Anahita Pandole, husband shifted to Mumbai hospital

'Taliban using Indian assistance for their own families, not people in need'

'Taliban using Indian assistance for their own families, not people in need'

How Covid lockdown made parents 'homeschoolers'
Teachers' Day 2022

How Covid lockdown made parents 'homeschoolers'

Dumka teen death: CM Hemant Soren says such incidents keep happening

Dumka teen death: CM Hemant Soren says such incidents keep happening

Amid Gorkha recruitment uncertainty, Army Chief lands in Nepal

Amid Gorkha recruitment uncertainty, Army Chief lands in Nepal

Should change idea that India shouldn’t interfere in global issues: Jaishankar

Should change idea that India shouldn’t interfere in global issues: Jaishankar

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 05: Latest News
Advertisement