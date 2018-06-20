Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 20, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • At least 30 Afghan security forces killed in Taliban attacks: officials

At least 30 Afghan security forces killed in Taliban attacks: officials

As per AFP, the Taliban claimed responsibility for the attacks in a WhatsApp message to journalists.

By: Express Web Desk | Herat | Published: June 20, 2018 4:32:30 pm
Taliban kill 10 security forces in Afghan province of Herat The Taliban, seeking to restore strict Islamic rule after their 2001 defeat by U.S.-led troops, did not immediately comment.
Top News

At least 30 Afghan security forces were killed by Taliban fighters on Wednesday in multiple attacks in western Afghanistan, days after the group ended its ceasefire.

“More than half of the fatalities came from the ambush and roadside bomb blasts that hit a reinforcement convoy,” Badghis provincial governor Abdul Qhafoor Malikzai was quoted as saying by AFP. Qhafoor added that other soldiers and police were killed when militants stormed their bases overnight.

As per AFP, the Taliban claimed responsibility for the attacks in a WhatsApp message to journalists. Confirming the death toll to AFP, provincial council chief Abdul Aziz Bek said, “During the ceasefire the Taliban had sent informants to collect information about the bases and plan the attack.”

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now