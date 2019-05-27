At least 3 killed in Kathmandu explosions

At least three people were killed in two explosions in different parts of Kathmandu on the eve of a nation-wide bandh called by a splinter group of the erstwhile Communist Party of Nepal (Maoists).

The Communist Party of Nepal (Maoists) had merged with the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist) in 2018 to form the Nepal Communist Party, which is currently the ruling party in Nepal.

Two explosions — one in Sukedhara and another in the Ghattekulo area — killed alleged supporters of the Maoist splinter group, which was preparing for Monday’s bandh to protest against the killing of its leader in an alleged fake encounter by security forces last week.

The leader of the breakaway group, Netra Bikram Chand ‘Biplab’, had warned that the government would have to pay a heavy price for the killing of its leader Tirtharaj Ghimire by security forces.

Police said the situation was under control and patrols had been intensified in Kathmandu and other places.

The breakaway group of former rebels carried out a similar blast in Kathmandu in February, in which one person was killed and two others were injured.

No one has claimed responsibility for Sunday’s blasts.