At least 27 people feared dead in blaze in Japanese city of Osaka

December 17, 2021 9:50:06 am
At least 27 people were feared killed on Friday when a fire broke out in a commercial building in a shopping district in the Japanese city of Osaka.
Police were investigating the cause of the fire on the fourth floor of the eight-storey building for suspected arson, Kyodo News reported, citing investigative sources.
An official at the city’s fire department said 27 people were in cardiopulmonary arrest – a term used in Japan before a death is officially confirmed – and one person was injured.
Video on public broadcaster NHK showed smoke pouring out of fourth-floor windows, where a medical facility is located, and at the roof of the building.
The fire was mostly extinguished within 30 minutes of being reported, media said.
