At least 20 workers killed in Nepal road accident

At least 20 people, including six women, were killed and a dozen others injured when a truck ferrying construction workers skidded off a road in Western Nepal’s mountainous Mustang district. The truck transporting workers to a road construction site veered off near Mustang Korala road and plunged 50 metres down the road, police said.

The vehicle fell 50 metres down the road at Syanboche, Damodar Kunda Rural Municipality-3, killing 14 males and six females on the spot, police said. There were 32 workers in the truck. They were returning to the work site after having their meals, they said.

Most of the injured are said to be in critical condition. Three of the injured have been flown to Pokhara based Manipal Teaching Hospital in Nepal Army’s chopper while 9 are undergoing treatment at Jomsom Hospital in Mustang.

The rescue work is underway, police said. Nepal has many mountainous areas roads mostly are narrow. Most accidents in Nepal occur due to poorly maintained vehicles and road conditions.

