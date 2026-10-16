At least 2 hospitalised after shooting at elementary school, shooter dead: Police

At least two people were hospitalized Thursday following a shooting at an elementary school in Bend, Oregon, and the shooter is dead, authorities say.

“We don’t have a number at this point. We know children are among the victims,” Communications Manager for the Bend Police Department Sheila Miller said.

Miller said authorities received a call about a shot fired into a car outside Silver Rail Elementary at 12:59 p.m. and arrived on scene within minutes.

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The suspect was shot shortly after, though Miller said she didn’t know if it was by police or a bystander.

The conditions of those injured were not immediately known.