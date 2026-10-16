At least 2 hospitalised after shooting at elementary school, shooter dead: Police

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Miller said authorities received a call about a shot fired into a car outside Silver Rail Elementary at 12:59 p.m. and arrived on scene within minutes.

By: AP
2 min readOct 16, 2026 03:32 AM IST
shooting at elementary school, US school shootings, US elementary school shootings, elementary school shootings, Indian express news, current affairs“We’re in the process at this time of going room by room and evacuating each of the people who are in that school. ... This is the kind of thing we never want to see happen in Bend. It’s devastating,” Miller said, pausing to control her emotions.
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At least two people were hospitalized Thursday following a shooting at an elementary school in Bend, Oregon, and the shooter is dead, authorities say.

“We don’t have a number at this point. We know children are among the victims,” Communications Manager for the Bend Police Department Sheila Miller said.

Miller said authorities received a call about a shot fired into a car outside Silver Rail Elementary at 12:59 p.m. and arrived on scene within minutes.

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The suspect was shot shortly after, though Miller said she didn’t know if it was by police or a bystander.

The conditions of those injured were not immediately known.

Spokespeople for the city and police department did not immediately return emails seeking comment from The Associated Press.

Silver Rail Elementary was under lockdown, the Bend-La Pine school district wrote on Facebook.

“We’re in the process at this time of going room by room and evacuating each of the people who are in that school. … This is the kind of thing we never want to see happen in Bend. It’s devastating,” Miller said, pausing to control her emotions.

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The school in Bend, Oregon, which is more than 100 miles (160 kilometers) southeast of Portland, had 459 enrolled students as of last year, according to the Oregon Department of Education. The school serves students in kindergarten through fifth grade.

 

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