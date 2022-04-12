scorecardresearch
Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Photos, videos show aftermath of New York subway shooting

The shootings come as New York City has faced a spate a shootings and high-profile incidents in recent months, including on the city’s subways

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 12, 2022 8:39:48 pm
New York City Transit workers arrive at subway stop in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (New York Times)

At least 13 persons were injured, including five from gunshots, at a subway station in Brooklyn, New York City on Tuesday morning.

A fire department spokesman, however, did not provide further details on the victims’ injuries and conditions.

According to local media reports, shots were fired at the 36th street station around 8:30 am local time. The morning rush hour attack left  wounded commuters bleeding on a train platform and police searching for the shooter.

Wounded commuters are given first aid after a shooting on a New York subway train on Tuesday morning, April 12, 2022. (Andrew Hinderaker/The New York Times) Police on the scene after a shooting in a New York subway station on Tuesday morning, April 12, 2022. (Andrew Hinderaker/The New York Times)

According to multiple law enforcement sources briefed on the investigation, preliminary information indicated that the suspect who fled was a man wearing a construction vest and a gas mask, news agency AP reported.

New York City Transit workers arrive at subway stop in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP) brooklyn subwya blast explosion in new york live updates today A photo from the scene showed people tending to bloodied passengers lying on the floor of the station. Law enforcement gather near the entrance to a subway stop in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP)

The shootings come as New York City has faced a spate a shootings and high-profile incidents in recent months, including on the city’s subways. One of the most shocking was in January when a woman was pushed to her death in front of a train by a stranger.

