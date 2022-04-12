Photos, videos show aftermath of New York subway shooting

At least 13 persons were injured, including five from gunshots, at a subway station in Brooklyn, New York City on Tuesday morning.

A fire department spokesman, however, did not provide further details on the victims’ injuries and conditions.

JUST IN: Video from the shooting incident at Brooklyn subway station in New York City where at least 13 people were injured pic.twitter.com/yvq2PgaiNS — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) April 12, 2022

According to local media reports, shots were fired at the 36th street station around 8:30 am local time. The morning rush hour attack left wounded commuters bleeding on a train platform and police searching for the shooter.

Wounded commuters are given first aid after a shooting on a New York subway train on Tuesday morning, April 12, 2022. (Andrew Hinderaker/The New York Times) Wounded commuters are given first aid after a shooting on a New York subway train on Tuesday morning, April 12, 2022. (Andrew Hinderaker/The New York Times)

Police on the scene after a shooting in a New York subway station on Tuesday morning, April 12, 2022. (Andrew Hinderaker/The New York Times) Police on the scene after a shooting in a New York subway station on Tuesday morning, April 12, 2022. (Andrew Hinderaker/The New York Times)

According to multiple law enforcement sources briefed on the investigation, preliminary information indicated that the suspect who fled was a man wearing a construction vest and a gas mask, news agency AP reported.

⚠️🇺🇸#URGENT: Several people shot and multiple explosives found at New York City subway station#Brooklyn l #NY

Police confirm explosive devices are present at the 36th Street station. Several people are down. Trains are being halted.

More information as it becomes available! pic.twitter.com/9HFIY2SSOP — Intel Point ALERT (@IntelPointAlert) April 12, 2022

New York City Transit workers arrive at subway stop in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP) New York City Transit workers arrive at subway stop in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP)

A photo from the scene showed people tending to bloodied passengers lying on the floor of the station. A photo from the scene showed people tending to bloodied passengers lying on the floor of the station.

Law enforcement gather near the entrance to a subway stop in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP) Law enforcement gather near the entrance to a subway stop in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP)

The shootings come as New York City has faced a spate a shootings and high-profile incidents in recent months, including on the city’s subways. One of the most shocking was in January when a woman was pushed to her death in front of a train by a stranger.