Photos, videos show aftermath of New York subway shooting

At least 13 persons were injured, including five from gunshots, at a subway station in Brooklyn, New York City on Tuesday morning.
A fire department spokesman, however, did not provide further details on the victims’ injuries and conditions.
According to local media reports, shots were fired at the 36th street station around 8:30 am local time. The morning rush hour attack left wounded commuters bleeding on a train platform and police searching for the shooter.
According to multiple law enforcement sources briefed on the investigation, preliminary information indicated that the suspect who fled was a man wearing a construction vest and a gas mask, news agency AP reported.
The shootings come as New York City has faced a spate a shootings and high-profile incidents in recent months, including on the city’s subways. One of the most shocking was in January when a woman was pushed to her death in front of a train by a stranger.
