At G7 meet, Donald Trump threatened to send 25 million Mexicans to Japan

Leaders of the G7, which comprises Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the US, met in Quebec last week. (Source: Twitter/@realDonaldTrump) Leaders of the G7, which comprises Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the US, met in Quebec last week. (Source: Twitter/@realDonaldTrump)

A day after US President Donald Trump tweeted pictures to prove he got along with other leaders at the recently-concluded G7 Summit, reports emerged of bitter differences between them. During a debate on migration, Trump reportedly threatened to send 25 million Mexicans to Japan. After pointing out that immigrants posed a big problem for Europe but not for Japan, he told the Japanese Prime Minister, “Shinzo, you don’t have this problem, but I can send you 25 million Mexicans and you’ll be out of office very soon.” His comments were not taken well by other leaders, reported AFP.

Trump has expressed concerns over immigrants being a security threat and initiated action against illegal immigrants in the US. He has also announced plans to build a wall along the US-Mexico border. Europe, meanwhile, has been faced with a migrant crisis in the last few years, with refugees from the East seeking asylum due to Middle East tensions.

The G7, which comprises Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the US, met in Quebec last week.

The Fake News Media said that I did not get along with other Leaders at the #G7Summit in Canada. They are once again, WRONG! pic.twitter.com/I6eEKEZV6z — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2018

In another incident, Trump targeted French President Emmanuel Macron saying, “You must know about this, Emmanuel, because all the terrorists are in Paris.”

Trump, taking to Twitter on Friday, posted pictures along with other leaders and blamed the “Fake News Media” for reported tension during the summit. “The Fake News Media said that I did not get along with other Leaders at the #G7Summit in Canada. They are once again, WRONG!” Trump tweeted.

“I have a great relationship with Angela Merkel of Germany, but the Fake News Media only shows the bad photos (implying anger) of negotiating an agreement – where I am asking for things that no other American President would ask for!” he added. A telling photo of the G7 leaders went viral last week.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd